North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 28,908 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NYSE BXMT opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.90.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.40%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
