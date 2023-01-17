North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 28,908 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.