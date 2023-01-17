North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,852 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 567,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,234,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.83.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

