NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 94,161 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,161 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 62.5% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 7.4 %

SFIX opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stitch Fix Profile

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

