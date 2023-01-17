NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $266.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.38.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

