NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

