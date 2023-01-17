NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $240.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

