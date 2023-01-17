NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day moving average is $348.66.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.