NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after acquiring an additional 191,879 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.74.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $267.22 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $331.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

