NorthRock Partners LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

