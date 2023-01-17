NorthRock Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $113.51.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

