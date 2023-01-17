NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

