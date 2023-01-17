Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

