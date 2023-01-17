Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $77.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.18.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

OXY opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

