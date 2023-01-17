Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.