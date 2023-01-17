Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OLY stock opened at C$69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$46.32 and a 1 year high of C$70.25.
About Olympia Financial Group
