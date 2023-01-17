Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$69.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$166.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$46.32 and a 12 month high of C$70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.48.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

