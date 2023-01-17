Optas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optas LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

