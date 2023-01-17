OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 36.92%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

