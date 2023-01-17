OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHCGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 36.92%.

About OptimumBank

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.