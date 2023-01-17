Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

ORCL stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.