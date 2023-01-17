Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

