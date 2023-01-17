Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 550.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Stories

