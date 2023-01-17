Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

