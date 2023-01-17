Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 147 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,606,000 after buying an additional 696,008 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,781,000 after buying an additional 1,122,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

