Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Senior Officer Sells C$66,329.56 in Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$535,945.08.

Park Lawn Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$26.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Park Lawn Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$40.00. The company has a market cap of C$916.57 million and a P/E ratio of 26.08.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLC shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

About Park Lawn

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

