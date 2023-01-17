Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

PATK opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

