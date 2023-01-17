Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

