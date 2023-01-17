Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,275 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 578.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

