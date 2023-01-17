Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.
Insider Activity at MSCI
MSCI Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MSCI opened at $505.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.97 and a 200 day moving average of $463.16. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $564.27.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
MSCI Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSCI (MSCI)
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.