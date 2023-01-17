Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $505.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.97 and a 200 day moving average of $463.16. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $564.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

