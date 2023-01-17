Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $427,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $307.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

