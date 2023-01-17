Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

PHM opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

