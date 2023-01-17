Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $133.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

