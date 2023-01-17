Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $238.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $194.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average is $235.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.