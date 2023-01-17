Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at about $733,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.