Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 44.53%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $179,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.