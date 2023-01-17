Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $17.15 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

