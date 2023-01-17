Prologis (PLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. Prologis has set its FY22 guidance at $4.60-4.62 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Prologis

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

