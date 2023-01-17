Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.49 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

