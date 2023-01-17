Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Saturday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $3,291,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

