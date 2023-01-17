Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QUMU. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 172.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.