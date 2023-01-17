Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

