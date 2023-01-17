Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Reading International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.