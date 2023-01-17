Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.