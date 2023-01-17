renBTC Market Capitalization Tops $81.71 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $22,825.36 or 1.07507166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $81.71 million and $410.62 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00430149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.12 or 0.30193315 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00761006 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

