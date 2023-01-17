Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Republic Services worth $170,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

