RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

About RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

