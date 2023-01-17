RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
RFIL opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.79.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
