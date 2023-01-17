Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

