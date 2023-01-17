Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 934 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.