RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.99 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
