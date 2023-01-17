Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

