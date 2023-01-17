Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

