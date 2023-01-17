Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $11.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,374 shares of company stock worth $4,138,493 in the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

