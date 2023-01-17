Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 604,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,150 shares of company stock valued at $347,226. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

